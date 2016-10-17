car description

Caterham Super Seven 2009 in very good condition Originally the Super Seven was built by Lotus. Caterham took over the production and kept building the car under licence. The car kept his sporty character but was improved throughout the years. This Caterham was delivered in 2009 and in 2011 fully upgraded with a.o. carbon Sportseats, sport safety belt, an upgrade for the engine management and a roll-bar approved by FIA. The powerful engine was always very well maintained and is connected to the 5 speed manual gearbox. The Caterham drives really great and is a very impressive car to drive. This Super Seven is ready for a lot of sporty pleasure. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.