Caterham Super 7

£11,995
Jonathan Tennant
car description

Caterham 7, 2 owners from new and the first had it for 17 years.
Loved and cherished, with only 9,500 miles from new, the suede Momo steering wheel is like new.
Started life as an Academy car and has full documented race history for the four years it raced. Retired from racing and used on high days and dry days.
1.6 Vx engined ( 100 bhp ) 5 speed, car weighs 505 kg.
13" minilite wheels, choice of a full cage or FIA roll bar.
Billets adjustable suspension.
NON Q plate
£11950
Spares priced at £995 include, 2x Tillets seats, spare set of Minilites with tyres, race suit, TRANSPONDER, and lap timer

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325162
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Caterham > Super 7
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Multi
  • Colour type
    Non metallic
  • Year
    2000
  • Mileage
    9500 mi
  • Engine Size
    1.6
Jonathan Tennant
Chertsey, Surrey

