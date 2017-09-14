Caterham > Super 7

car description

Caterham 7, 2 owners from new and the first had it for 17 years.

Loved and cherished, with only 9,500 miles from new, the suede Momo steering wheel is like new.

Started life as an Academy car and has full documented race history for the four years it raced. Retired from racing and used on high days and dry days.

1.6 Vx engined ( 100 bhp ) 5 speed, car weighs 505 kg.

13" minilite wheels, choice of a full cage or FIA roll bar.

Billets adjustable suspension.

NON Q plate

£11950

Spares priced at £995 include, 2x Tillets seats, spare set of Minilites with tyres, race suit, TRANSPONDER, and lap timer