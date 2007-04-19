Caterham Seven CSR 260

car description

Caterham CSR 260 2.3L Ford Duratec 6 Speed Manual registered August 2005 finished in Metallic Black with Black Leather, One Owner from New, Nitron Custom Made Suspension System by Meteor Suspension installed April 2013, Aces Sure Shift Sequential Shift Light System, Caterham and Specialist Service History at 5,880 on 19/04/07; 12,304 on 13/08/08; 20,787 on 11/09/09; 25,129 on 01/03/11; 28,146 on 02/05/13; 31,933 on 20/06/14 and 36,288 on 07/08/15.