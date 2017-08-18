Cadillac - Seville STS - 2000

car description

Cadillac Seville STS from 2000, in very good original condition.Originally registered in Spain. Up-to-date documents. Flawless. Automatic transmission. Northstar V8 4600 cc, 32 valves and 305 HP engine. One single owner. With service booklet and invoices. New front tyres, with invoice.Interior, paint and sheet metal fully impeccable. Rust-free underside. Car equipped with all the extras available in the original catalogue, except for the sunroof. Xenon headlights, parking sensors, power seats, leather, sat nav, etc.Headliner upholstered in black. With a very nice sound thanks to the standard exhaust system. The car drives as if it was a current top range car. The car can travel to anywhere in Europe, but it’s possible to prepare an inexpensive transportation quotation for all Europe.The car is in Madrid, Spain.Offers do not include transport or exportation, unless otherwise noted.In order to avoid disappointment, it is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki.