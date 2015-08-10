loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Cadillac Series 62 Sedan 1962

Photos Map

car description

Cadillac Series 62 Sedan 1962 in marvelous original condition A real survivor, this Cadillac Series 62 Sedan. Built in 1962, came from first owner and has his original first paint Sandalwood (44). The interior is fully original and in a magnificent condition. Even the bottom of the car is original and very solid. The car has the 6384 CC V8 engine and automatic gearbox. Several invoices and original manual are present. Really a very unique and rare car in this original condition and obviously a fantastic american cruiser for collectors. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

Accessories

left-hand-drive cadillac series 62 saloon 1962 manual v8

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409499
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Cadillac > Series 62
  • Year
    1962
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!