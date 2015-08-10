car description

Cadillac Series 62 Sedan 1962 in marvelous original condition A real survivor, this Cadillac Series 62 Sedan. Built in 1962, came from first owner and has his original first paint Sandalwood (44). The interior is fully original and in a magnificent condition. Even the bottom of the car is original and very solid. The car has the 6384 CC V8 engine and automatic gearbox. Several invoices and original manual are present. Really a very unique and rare car in this original condition and obviously a fantastic american cruiser for collectors. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.