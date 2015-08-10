car description

SUPERB RESTORED EXAMPLE Brand Cadillac Type Series 62 Convertible Color Dark Red Interior Black Year of build 1953 Price € 130.000,- 1953 CADILLAC SERIES 62 CONVERTIBLE Superb restored example Nut and bolt restored in Denmark including engine, gearbox, hydraulics Newly delivered in Denmark so fitted with kilometer indicator Absolute stunning appearance. The restoration has cost much more then the current asking price of the car An American car in the Houtkamp Collection. A lot of people don’t expect that. Honestly we neither, but this example is absolutely amazing and so incredibly beautiful that we were more then willing to welcome her in the collection. We have to be honest that this Cadillac does not belong to us. The car is owned by a gentlemen who bought some very nice cars from us. His quality level is extremely high and he is always looking for the best of the best. When he saw this Cadillac at a show in Germany he decided to buy the car. The condition is so extremely unique that it will be hard to find a 2nd. example but unfortunately due to the amount of cars in the collection of the owner, he is not using the car enough and as you can imagine the Cadillac takes some spac