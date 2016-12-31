loading Loading please wait....
Cadillac - Series 62 Convertible -1946

€25,000 - €32,500 (£22,290 - £28,977)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

1946 Cadillac 62 Series Convertible.Year of production: 194642,000 milesPetrolWhiteNice engine in good condition, mechanically in order3 speed V8 Flat headONLY 1343 items madeThis unique car is partly a project and partly restored Body off restoration recently but not complete. All parts, such as window mechanisms, are provided but not installed. The Chrome work is painted over. Interior is refreshed in the original Madeira Maroon colour just like the new soft top This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Antwerp, Belgium.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224241
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Cadillac > Series 62
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

