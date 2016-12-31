Cadillac - Series 62 Convertible -1946

car description

1946 Cadillac 62 Series Convertible.Year of production: 194642,000 milesPetrolWhiteNice engine in good condition, mechanically in order3 speed V8 Flat headONLY 1343 items madeThis unique car is partly a project and partly restored Body off restoration recently but not complete. All parts, such as window mechanisms, are provided but not installed. The Chrome work is painted over. Interior is refreshed in the original Madeira Maroon colour just like the new soft top This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Antwerp, Belgium.