loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Cadillac Series 62 Cabriolet 1960

Photos Map

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Cadillac Series 62 cabriolet 1960 projectcar, lots of new parts A real american icon, this1960 Cadillac series 62 convertible, a good projectcar. The car is from Ontario, Canada and has canadien title ’60 CADY’. There are a lot of new parts with this car such as new windows, rubbers, carpet etc. The car pas the powerful 6384 CC V8 330 HP engine and automatic gearbox. So a really beautiful American classis car with a lot of potential. Car has Canadian title and document import duties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

Accessories

left-hand-drive cadillac series 62 convertible 1960 v8

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409538
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Cadillac > Series 62
  • Year
    1960
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!