*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Cadillac Series 62 cabriolet 1960 projectcar, lots of new parts A real american icon, this1960 Cadillac series 62 convertible, a good projectcar. The car is from Ontario, Canada and has canadien title ’60 CADY’. There are a lot of new parts with this car such as new windows, rubbers, carpet etc. The car pas the powerful 6384 CC V8 330 HP engine and automatic gearbox. So a really beautiful American classis car with a lot of potential. Car has Canadian title and document import duties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.