Cadillac Fleetwood Sedan 1959

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Cadillac Fleetwood Sixty Special 1959, good technics, mediocre paint 1959 Cadillac Fleetwood Sixty Special, the most popular model, recognizable by the extra big wings and the double ‘Bullet’ taillights. The paint is poor, the interior and chrome are in a beautiful and good condition. The car has the 6391 CC (390CUI) V8 engine with 329 HP and automatic gearbox. The gearbox was revised in 2008. From 2008 till now, several parts were revised f.e. drive shaft, steering gear etc. Technics in very good condition. Back then, the Sixty Special was the most luxurious model of the Fleetwoods. The car has electric windows, power steering en extra chromeparts on te sides. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.