*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Cadillac Fleetwood 1961 restored in very good condition 1961 Cadillac Fleetwood. The interior and body are both in a very good restored condition. The 6384 cc (390CU) V8 engine with a Rochester Four Barrel carburator and 325 hp runs very good. The car has a.o. power steering, power brakes, electric windows, electric seat adjuster etc. All this makes it a beautiful car to see and a wonderful cruiser to drive. Car has Romanian title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.