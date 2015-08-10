Cadillac - ElDorado Convertible - 1972

car description

Cadillac ElDorado Convertible from 1972 in very good original condition.It reads 33 863 miles, non-verifiable since it has no maintenance/service book. It was imported from USA and is approved and registered in Spain as a historical vehicle.8.2 V8 original engine with 190 hp. Automatic transmission. Convertible body with black soft top in perfect condition. The vehicle is in good mechanical condition, works well, and comes with an up-to-date MOT.The interiors are original with green leather upholstery in good condition, as well as roofs, door panels and dashboard. Regarding the metal sheet and paintwork it is also in good overall condition, has no damage or dents.You can see and collect this vehicle in Ibi (Alicante), Spain. Auction bids do not include transport or exportation, unless otherwise noted. In order to avoid disappointment, it is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki.