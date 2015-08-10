Cadillac - Coupe DeVille - 1960

car description

Neat Cadillac from 1960, the iconic year. And it's a real Coupe DeVille. With all the options such as electric adjustable backseat, electric windows, power steering etc.It is a hard car that has a nice paint job, the interior is also very neat. Technically and mechanically also a good car.It has a Dutch registration and comes with a new Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection or export registration number.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Sint Jacobiparochie, the Netherlands. We can deliver this car at your home throughout Europe and beyond in consultation.