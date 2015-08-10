loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Cadillac - Coupe DeVille - 1960

Photos Map

car description

Neat Cadillac from 1960, the iconic year. And it's a real Coupe DeVille. With all the options such as electric adjustable backseat, electric windows, power steering etc.It is a hard car that has a nice paint job, the interior is also very neat. Technically and mechanically also a good car.It has a Dutch registration and comes with a new Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection or export registration number.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Sint Jacobiparochie, the Netherlands. We can deliver this car at your home throughout Europe and beyond in consultation.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414289
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Cadillac > Coupe de Ville
View Auction
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

€27,000 - €35,100 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!