car description

All original 1954 Buick Skylark Convertible. The Body is very solid, nice, shiny, and straight with a good repaint job. There are no dents, dings, or damage to the body. The condition of the chrome and brite work is very nice to excellent condition. The glass is in great condition with no cracks or delamination. The black convertible top is in very nice condition. All of the windows, doors, trunks, and hood operate as they should. The Interior is in beautiful shape. The steering wheel is in great condition. The 322 cubic inch Fireball V8 and Twin Turbine Dynaflow 2-speed automatic transmission are the original numbers-matching units for this car. The Undercarriage is in nice condition too. Floor pans and frame are original and in good condition. The car is in pretty much original condition.