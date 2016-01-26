Buick - Skylark Convertible V8 - 1966

car description

This Skylark runs great and is technically in good condition.The car was repainted about 3 years ago. There are some small spots on the paint and chrome. The interior is gorgeous and seems brand new. Some welding was done in the past under the car. The electric black top works as it should and is in new condition.In short abad-ass car with lots of charisma.The car has a Dutch registration and a Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection.This car already has a Dutch registration and has a valid Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection.This is a great advantage when you want to register the car in any other European country. Cars with US-Title are many times harder to get registered than a car that is already registered in Europe (EU). This is the reason that we have almost all of our American classics inspected and registered in the Netherlands before we offer them.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Sint Jacobiparochie, the Netherlands. We can also deliver the car at your home throughout Europe and beyond.