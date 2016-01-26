loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Buick - Skylark Convertible V8 - 1966

Photos Map

car description

This Skylark runs great and is technically in good condition.The car was repainted about 3 years ago. There are some small spots on the paint and chrome. The interior is gorgeous and seems brand new. Some welding was done in the past under the car. The electric black top works as it should and is in new condition.In short abad-ass car with lots of charisma.The car has a Dutch registration and a Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection.This car already has a Dutch registration and has a valid Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection.This is a great advantage when you want to register the car in any other European country. Cars with US-Title are many times harder to get registered than a car that is already registered in Europe (EU). This is the reason that we have almost all of our American classics inspected and registered in the Netherlands before we offer them.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Sint Jacobiparochie, the Netherlands. We can also deliver the car at your home throughout Europe and beyond.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414283
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Buick > Skylark
View Auction
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Buick - Skylark Convertible V8 - 1966

    Buick Skylark

    €18,500 - €24,050 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
  • Buick - Skylark Convertible V8 - 1966

    Buick Skylark

    €18,500 - €24,050 est. (£0 - £0 est.)
    London , London
€18,500 - €24,050 (£0 - £0)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Oldtimers

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

View Auction

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!