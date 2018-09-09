Buick - Riviera V8 455CI "Boattail" - 1973

car description

The Buick Riviera boat tail, first seen in 1971, is the third generation Riviera but can be easily distinguishedfrom its predecessors. Still 5.5 metres in length (really? Really!) and seats six people, but the side and rear were shaped more special. Due to the tapered shape, the 1971-1973 Riviera was soon referred to as the ‘boat tail’. Jerry Hirschberg was responsible for this beautiful and unique design.This ‘boat tail’ is imported in the Netherlands in 1999 and equipped with a Dutch M.o.T. which is still valid until 9-9-2018, the car starts immediately and brakes completely as it should. The engine compartment looks fresh and neat. The car comes with the original leather which is still in very good condition. In addition, the car runs on gas and petrol (older than 40 years, thus completely tax free in the Netherlands). Also, three months ago the car was provided with a new vinyl top (overlay).Do not miss out on this opportunity and become the new owner of this unique muscle car! Hereby, the information concerning this car: Buick Riviera V8 455CI "Boattail" (Matching numbers) - 1973Make: Buick Type: Riviera V8 455CI "Boat tail" Year of production: 1973Colour: WhiteEngine and power: 455CI 7,5L V8 (Matching numbers)Fuel type: PetrolTransmission: AutomaticNumber of keys: 1Margin: Yes Odometer reading: 20,978Papers/license plate: Dutch license plate (ZL-SR-17) and a valid M.o.T. until 09-09-2018VIN: 4V97U3H463677OPTIONS:- Power steering- Power brakes- Electric windows- Airconditioning- Dual exhaust (muffler)-New vinyl top- GAS Impco- Original leather interior.-Rallye rims-Whitewall tyresEXTRA NOTE:-Some minor spots in the paint that should be addressed.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Schiedam, The Netherlands.