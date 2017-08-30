loading Loading please wait....
Buick Riviera Hardtop Coupe 1970

€24,950 (£23,106.20)
Buick Riviera Coupe V8 1970, full history is present This Buick Riviera Coupe was new delivered in 1970 and has had only 3 owners since then. The Buick was delivered in the fabulous beige colour with a vinyl top. The car has all the orignal documents. All booklets and several invoices are present. This Buick has the original V8 engine, powersteering and power brakes. This car is a real collector’s item or a car for the fans. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.

left-hand-drive buick riviera hardtop coupe 1970 v8

  • Ad ID
    308728
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Buick > Riviera
  • Year
    1970
