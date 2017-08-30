Buick Riviera Hardtop Coupe 1970

car description

Buick Riviera Coupe V8 1970, full history is present This Buick Riviera Coupe was new delivered in 1970 and has had only 3 owners since then. The Buick was delivered in the fabulous beige colour with a vinyl top. The car has all the orignal documents. All booklets and several invoices are present. This Buick has the original V8 engine, powersteering and power brakes. This car is a real collector’s item or a car for the fans. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.