Buick Electra 1967

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Buick Electra 225 1967 430 CU customized in very good condition 1967 Buick Electra 225 Hardtop saloon. Interior and body are in very beautiful condition. In 1967 this model became a new 7047 cc (430CU) V8 360 hp engine which took the place of the 401 and 425. The car has power steering, electric windows and electric seat adjuster. Car has Romanian title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.