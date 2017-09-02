car description

Mayfair 020 7125 1400 | Maldon 01621 879579

Just arrived - Bugatti EB 110 GT

Low mileage (31,270 km), very original example with only two owners from new and the last since 1997.

This beautifully presented example has benefited from significant maintenance work as testified by service receipts on file exceeding 55,000 Euros, in addition to an extensive overhaul recently undertaken by B Engineering, the noted specialists consisting of ex-factory service technicians.

It provides a fantastic opportunity to acquire a very rare and iconic 1990s supercar in excellent condition.

Further information to follow, please contact us for more details.