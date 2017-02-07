loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Bugatti EB 110 GT

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Year of construction 1996 displacement 3500 ccm PS 560 PS kilometres 9383 km color Bugatti bleu leather Ligth grey Two owners and just 9.383 Kilometers from new Bugatti´s iconic 1990s supercar One of only 84 EB 110 production GT Delivered new in Vienna/ Austria price Auf Anfrage / POR EUR

Accessories

bugatti eb 110 gt leather 1996 eb110 supercar fast

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235297
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bugatti > EB110
  • Year
    1996
Email Dealer >>

Harffstrabe 110a
40561,
Germany

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed