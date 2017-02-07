loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Bugatti Type 23 Brescia

Compare this car
€498,000 (£444,016.80)
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Year of construction 1924 displacement 1453 ccm PS 40 PS kilometres 19172 km color hellgelb leather Crocodile Chassis originally supplied to Magasin Bugatti Paris Matching numbers Restored under the supervision of Bugatti “Mobile Tradition” in Molsheim Extraordinary crocodile style seats Original documents price 498.000,- EUR

Accessories

bugatti type 23 brescia leather restored 1924

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235293
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bugatti > Brescia
  • Year
    1924
Email Dealer >>

Harffstrabe 110a
40561,
Germany

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed