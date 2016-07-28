car description

Bristol 412 Series 2, 1978. Targa top convertible. Not been on the market for 12 years, this very rare example is the first example of the Series 2 of which around 28 were built. Body design by Carrozzeria Zagato of Milan. This car was first shown at the UK Motor Show at the end of 1977. The car been totally restored at a cost in excess of £80,000, with new leather seats and internal trimmings, carpets, new radio, bare-metal respray, new gearbox, radiator, brake servos, brake discs etc. All invoices available and the cherished 412 number comes with the vehicle. The targa top lifts off and neatly stows away in the boot and the De Ville rear quarters go down to give full 4 seater luxury convertible driving in this “Gentlemans’ Carriage”. A lovely car to drive with plenty of power from the 5.9 litre V8 engine and the smooth Torqueflite automatic gearbox. The car has starred in the Channel 5 film “Doomwatch” with Trevor Eve. Photographed on two pages of the L.J.K. Setright seminal work on Bristols “A Private Car” to illustrate the Series 2. A top German classic car magazine “Motor Klassic” ran an article on this car in June 2015. 4 times Concours d’Elegance winner of the BOC Trophy. A