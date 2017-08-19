Historic Bristol 411 5.9 litre

This is a historic car with Bristol themselves for three outstanding reasons: • this particular car was the very first 411 Series 4; • it was the actual car used for the famous Avon Safety Wheel blowout test (when it was driven by the late Tony Crook himself); and • it was the prototype for the 603 when it was subsequently fitted with the later 5.9 litre engine (which it still retains).
historic bristol 411 5900cc blue 1973
