Bond - Bug 700ES - 1972

Bond Bug 700ES from 1972 in very good original condition.Chassis number: BB61696Engine no. 8420The Bond Bug is a small British two-seater and three-wheel car manufactured between 1970 and 1974 and of which only 2,270 units were sold.Its design was commissioned by Reliant, after buying Bond to make a fun car. The result was a car of futuristic appearance, due to its peculiar access to the cabin and its striking bright orange colour.Entirely built in fibre, it adopts a Reliant Regal mechanical components, including its 700cc and four cylinder engine, which gave him a performance comparable to the Mini 850. This car is the 700ES version, which was the highest of the three options offered.The bodywork is wonderfully preserved, with only small paint flaws reflected in the photos. The interior upholstery is completely new, fully following the originality canons. All the other mechanical components (engine, brakes, transmission, etc.) work perfectly.IT is in short a very fun driving car and of which there are very few units currently in this state of conservation. Undoubtedly, a good investment.The car is in Barcelona, Spain. Auction bids do not include transport or exportation, unless otherwise noted.In order to avoid disappointment, it is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki directly.