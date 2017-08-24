car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT BMW Z8 cabriolet 2003 Titanium Silver, 43.000 original km, dealer maintained The BMW Z8 was produced between 1999 and 2003. Only 5703 were built. This perfect BMW was delivered in 2003 in the original BMW Titanium Silver colour and the original Z8 wheels. The car has a black leather interior with a partly varnished dashboard. The interior looks sporty, but is comfortable too, with all the possible options. The car has the original BMW M-power, V8, 4941 CC, 400 HP engine and a 6 speed manual gearbox. Fully dealer maintained. The car has all the booklets and even the introductionpackage is present. The BMW Z8 is a very popular, exclusive youngtimer and an interesting investment also. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.