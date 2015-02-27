BMW Z8 Cabriolet 2000

car description

BMW Z8 2000 original 84.000 kms, damage free, full black with hard top The BMW Z8 was introduced in 1999 at the Frankfurt Motor Show and built from april 2000 till july 2003. The developers were inspired by the BMW 507, a popular but very rare sportscar from the fifties. This BMW was delivered on 12 september 2000. There were 4708 Z8 built and only 667 had the colourcombination of black with black interior. The car is in a very beautiful, very well maintained condition and damage free ofcourse. The car has the original 4941 CC V8 400 HP engine and manual gearbox. Drives great. The original manual and service booklets are present. The interest in Z8 in increasing, so this is not only a great car to see and drive, but a good investment also. Car has Japanese title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.