2003 BMW Z8 Alpina

Extremely complete Alpina V8 Roadster, #262 of 555 built.

  • Ad ID
    404395
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z8
  • Year
    2003
  • Mileage
    10244 mi
$255,000 (£0)

1145 Park Avenue
Emeryville, 94608, California
United States

