2001 BMW Z8 Roadster VIN WBAEJ13401AH60304 Titanium Silver Metallic with Red and Black Nappa Leather In 1997, BMW released the Z07 styling study penned by Henrik Fisker (later to become head of design at Aston Martin). The Z07 concept was heavily inspired by the legendary 507 and was never intended for production, but rather as a statement of brand heritage. However, the customer reaction was strong enough that BMW reconsidered their position and announced the production version of the Z8 as a limited volume car that the public car. Only one configuration, the roadster, would be constructed from 2000 to 2003. The production Z8 differed slightly from the concept Z07, carefully retaining the themes and details while offering a refined production car. The Z8 featured a long hood and short deck, placing occupants nearly at the rear axle. The small doors, curvaceous fenders, low-slung stance, and the detailing evoked a retro feel , yet the car was also thoroughly modern. All Z8s came with removable hard tops, unique keys, an embossed tool roll (a vintage touch), and a color-matched dashboard with centrally placed instruments. Mechanically, the Z8 was very sophisticated. The frame was fo