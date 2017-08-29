car description

2001 BMW Z8 Roadster VIN: WBAEJ13461AH60405 Titanium Silver Metallic with Black Nappa Leather The Z8 began as the Z07 styling exercise designed by Henrik Fisker (who later became the chief of design at Aston Martin) in 1997. The car was so well-received that BMW decided to put it into limited production, from 2000 to 2003. Heavily inspired by the legendary 507, the car was packaged like a sports car from the 1950s with a long hood, occupants nearly at the rear axle, small doors, curvaceous fenders, low slung stance, and evocative chrome detailing. The cars were fitted with removable hard tops and were specially treated as limited editions, with unique keys, Z8 embossed tool roll, and various other unique details. This theme continued inside, with color-matched dashboard, centrally placed instrument cluster, and banjo steering wheel spokes. Mechanically, however, the car was extremely sophisticated, and every bit a product of the 21st century. The frame is all aluminum, and many aluminum components were used in the suspension as well. The engine is a 4.9 liter quad-cam V8 with 400hp (from the M5, but with 500 fewer pounds to pull) mounted well behind the front axle line. On initial