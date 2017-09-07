loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW Z4M 3.2 2dr

Compare this car
£17,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: BMW Model: Z4M Trim: 3.2 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 52600 Engine Size: 3246 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

ABS, Alarm, Alloy wheels, Audio remote control, Audio remote control, Body coloured bumpers, Climate control, Drivers airbag, Electric door mirrors, Electrically adjustable drivers seat, Electrically adjustable passenger seat, ESP, Front armrest, Front electric windows, Front fog lights, Front head restraints, Headlight washers, Heated door mirrors, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, PAS, Passenger airbag, Rear electric windows, Remote central locking, Service indicator, Side airbags, Sports seats, Steering wheel mounted controls, Steering wheel rake adjustment, Steering wheel reach adjustment, Traction control, Trip computer, Tyre pressure monitor, Xenon headlights

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313642
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4M
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    52600 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3246
  • Engine Model
    3246
Email Dealer >>

Taylor Motor Group (Farndon Road)
Newark, NG244SW, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed