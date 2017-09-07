BMW Z4M 3.2 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: BMW Model: Z4M Trim: 3.2 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 52600 Engine Size: 3246 Ext Color: Black
ABS, Alarm, Alloy wheels, Audio remote control, Audio remote control, Body coloured bumpers, Climate control, Drivers airbag, Electric door mirrors, Electrically adjustable drivers seat, Electrically adjustable passenger seat, ESP, Front armrest, Front electric windows, Front fog lights, Front head restraints, Headlight washers, Heated door mirrors, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, PAS, Passenger airbag, Rear electric windows, Remote central locking, Service indicator, Side airbags, Sports seats, Steering wheel mounted controls, Steering wheel rake adjustment, Steering wheel reach adjustment, Traction control, Trip computer, Tyre pressure monitor, Xenon headlights
Taylor Motor Group (Farndon Road)
Newark, NG244SW, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom
