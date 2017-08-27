BMW Z4 Z4 SPORT ROADSTER 2006

BMW Z4 2.0 i SPORT ROADSTER. Manual. Petrol. 2006 (56 reg), NO PAYMENTS FOR 2 MONTHS, Next MOT due 02/03/2018, 91,850 miles Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Part leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Computer (Driver Information System), Alloy Wheels (18in), Alarm, Upholstery Cloth/Leather, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Traction Control System, Sports seats, Power steering, Air Bag Driver, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Front Fog Lights, Remote central locking. 2 seats, Grey, Free Oil Service and Pre-Sale Inspection. HPi And National Mileage Certificate. Finance Available. Credit and debit cards accepted. BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND. WE HAVE BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR OVER 23 YEARS, DELIVERIES ARRANGED. GBP 5,999
The Old Sugar Mill, Mandale Road, Thornaby
TS17 6AD,
United Kingdom
