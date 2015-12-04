loading Loading please wait....
BMW Z4 Z4 SI SE COUPE Manual

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: Z4 SI SE COUPE Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 75000 Engine Size: 2996 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

Leather Upholstery, Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front Electric Windows, Electric Seat Adjustment, Headlight Cleaning System, Rain Sensitive Wipers, CD Radio, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Auto On Headlights, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror, Fuel Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Pollen Filter, Metallic Paint, full service history, CD player, Leather interior, Power steering, Sport seats, Electric windows, Drivers airbag, Side airbags, Central locking, ABS

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419076
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    75000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2996
  • Engine Model
    2996
£9,995

Imperial Motor Company
TN389BG, East Sussex
United Kingdom

