BMW Z4 Z4 Si SE Coupe

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: Z4 Si SE Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 56878 Engine Size: 2996 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Service History, Steering Wheel Controls, Cup Holders, Body Coloured Bumpers, V5 Registration Document, MOT, Traction Control, Radio, Leather Seats, Engine Immobiliser, Electric Mirrors, Electric Heated Seats, Electric Adjustable Seats, CD Multichanger, Catalytic Converter, Adjustable Steering, Rear Airbags, Front Airbags, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Climate Control, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Alarm, Air Conditioning, ABS

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    406994
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    56878 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2996
  • Engine Model
    2996
£11,495

East Coast Motor Group Ltd
EH218NE
United Kingdom

