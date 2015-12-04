BMW Z4 Z4 SE ROADSTER Manual

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: Z4 SE ROADSTER Manual Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 59000 Engine Size: 2171 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front & Rear Electric Windows, CD Radio, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Front Fog Lights, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Remote Boot Release, Fuel Computer, Pollen Filter, full service history, Low Mileage, one owner, POWER HOOD, Power steering, Electric windows, Leather interior, Side airbags, Metallic paint, Drivers airbag, ABS

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419101
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    59000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2171
  • Engine Model
    2171
£5,495

Imperial Motor Company
TN389BG, East Sussex
United Kingdom

