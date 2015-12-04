BMW Z4 Z4 SDRIVE23I ROADSTER Manual

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: Z4 SDRIVE23I ROADSTER Manual Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 32510 Engine Size: 2497 Ext Color: BLACK
Part Leather/Alcantara, Cloth Upholstery, Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front & Rear Electric Windows, Headlight Cleaning System, CD Radio, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Fuel Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Pollen Filter, Solid Paint
TrustFord Wilmslow
Wilmslow, SK91AE, Cheshire
United Kingdom
Dec 4, 2015
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016