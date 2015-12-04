BMW Z4 Z4 SDRIVE23I ROADSTER Manual

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: Z4 SDRIVE23I ROADSTER Manual Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 32510 Engine Size: 2497 Ext Color: BLACK

Part Leather/Alcantara, Cloth Upholstery, Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front & Rear Electric Windows, Headlight Cleaning System, CD Radio, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Fuel Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Pollen Filter, Solid Paint

  • Ad ID
    406711
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    32510 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2497
  • Engine Model
    2497
TrustFord Wilmslow
Wilmslow, SK91AE, Cheshire
United Kingdom

