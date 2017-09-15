loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW Z4 Z4 sDrive23i M Sport Roadster

Compare this car
£16,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: Z4 sDrive23i M Sport Roadster Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 34450 Engine Size: 2497 Ext Color: YELLOW

Accessories

Non-Metallic Atacama Yellow, Over 4,200 worth of factory fitted options on this car!, Upgrades - 19 inch Double-spoke 326 M alloy wheels, Wind deflector, Piano Black - BMW Ind., Exterior and interior mirrors - folding., Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Extended storage, Seat heating, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Lighting, USB audio interface, Enhanced Bluetooth phone functionality, Design Pure Impulse in combination with, Comfort Package, Alcantara/leather combination 'Circuit' interior, Standard Features - Servotronic Steering, Multi-function controls for s'wheel, Smokers package, Sport seats, Headlight wash, Automatic Air Conditioning, BMW Professional radio with single CD, CD changer preparation, M Sport suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package. 2 seats, 16,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    327165
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    34450 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2497
  • Engine Model
    2497
Email Dealer >>

Dick Lovett BMW Bristol
BS107TU,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed