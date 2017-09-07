loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW Z4 Z4 SDRIVE23I M SPORT HIGHLINE EDITION

Compare this car
£16,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: Z4 SDRIVE23I M SPORT HIGHLINE EDITION Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 28855 Engine Size: 2497 Ext Color: Black Sapphire Metallic

Accessories

Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Brakeforce Distribution EBD Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Alarm Front Electric Windows Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Headlight Cleaning System CD Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Bodykit USB and AUX Steering Column - Adjustable Fuel Computer Leather Steering Wheel Front Armrest

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    312449
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    28855 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2497
  • Engine Model
    2497
Email Dealer >>

Stansted BMW
CM232BT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed