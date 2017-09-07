loading Loading please wait....
BMW Z4 Z4 SDRIVE20I ROADSTER

£14,790
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: Z4 SDRIVE20I ROADSTER Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 39734 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: WHITE

On board computer,Service interval indicator,Servotronic PAS,Stop/start button,Auxiliary socket for external device,BMW professional radio/CD/MP3,DAB Digital radio,Body coloured bumpers,Body coloured door mirrors,Brake force display,Chrome kidney grille with black vertical slats,Daytime running lights,Electric adjustable heated door mirrors,Electric front/rear windows with one touch/anti pinch,Follow me home headlights,Headlight wash system,Heated rear window,Rain sensor with auto light activation system,Remote controlled 2 piece retractable hard top,Soft close bootlid,Xenon headlights,Air filter,Ambient interior lighting,Anthracite Velour floor mats,Dual zone automatic air conditioning,Front centre armrest,Front head restraints,Front passenger isofix child seat attachment,Leather gear knob/gaiter,Leather handbrake,Multifunction sports leather steering wheel,Reach + rake adjustable steering column,Reading lights,Storage compartments in instrument panel and centre console,ABS/EBD,CBC - (Cornering brake control),Crash Sensor - activates hazard/interior lighting + unlocks doors,Driver/Passenger airbags (Impact dependent),Dynamic Traction Control - DTC,Electronic parking brake,Front curtain airbags,Front passenger airbag deactivation,Front side airbags,Fuel cut off safety device,Pyrotechnically pre-tensioned front seatbelts,Run flat tyres + tyre pressure monitor,Warning triangle and first aid kit,Locking wheel bolts,Remote central locking,Thatcham cat 1 remote alarm/immobiliser,Dynamic Drive,Dynamic stability control,2 owners from new good service history at least 9 months mot and 2 keys come with the car red leather interior and climate control feature amongst many other things looks devine in white for those summer and winter moments A 2 YEAR WARRANTY is available with Breakdown Recovery, MOT Test Insurance for ONLY 349 All of our cars have a full mechanical appraisal, HPI checked & cleared, 6 month warranty Included with the option of a further 2 years, Including MOT insurance, roadside recovery, parts, labour, with 7 Auto Devotion sites stocking over 250 cars supplied from part exchanges across our group, Competitive Finance Available.

  • Ad ID
    312760
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    39734 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1997
  • Engine Model
    1997
Auto Devotion Norwich
Norwich, NR46ET, Norfolk
United Kingdom

