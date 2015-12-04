BMW Z4 Z4 SDRIVE20I ROADSTER Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: Z4 SDRIVE20I ROADSTER Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 28151 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: White
Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Brake Assistance EBA Electronic Brakeforce Distribution EBD Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Bluetooth Preparation Phone Headlight Cleaning System Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Auto On Headlights USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Steering Column - Adjustable Fuel Computer Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Pollen Filter Solid Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest
Hindhead BMW
Hindhead, GU266AE, Surrey
United Kingdom
Dec 4, 2015
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016