BMW Z4 Z4 SDRIVE20I M SPORT ROADSTER

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: Z4 SDRIVE20I M SPORT ROADSTER Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 39027 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: White

Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Brake Assistance EBA Electronic Brakeforce Distribution EBD Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Bluetooth Preparation Phone Headlight Cleaning System Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Auto On Headlights Bodykit USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Steering Column - Adjustable Fuel Computer Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Pollen Filter Solid Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest

  • Ad ID
    410201
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    39027 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1997
  • Engine Model
    1997
£15,495

Hailsham BMW
BN273UA
United Kingdom

