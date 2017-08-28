loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW Z4 Z4 SDRIVE 2.0 18I M SPORT ROADSTER 2013

Compare this car
£14,690
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

F1 Automotive are pleased to offer this BMW Z4 SDRIVE 2.0 18I M SPORT ROADSTER finished in Black (Manual), 56,000 miles with full sport red leather interior only 1 owner from new. this car comes complete with a full service history.;;Features include Full Electric Pack, Six Speed Gearbox, CD Player, Electric Roof, Leather Interior, Upgraded Alloys, Front, Side, Rear Airbags, Remote Locking, Bluetooth Phone Conn, Electric Mirrors, Keyless Go, Traction Control, Front Fog Lights, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Auto Lights, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Touch Start, Front Arm Rest, Metallic Paint, Air Conditioning, Full Service History, Sports Suspension, Central Locking, Electric Windows, M - Sports Package, ABS.;;Only GBP 14,690;;Finance packages to suit your budget.Please ring for any further information

Accessories

ABS Air Conditioning Auto Lights Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Player Central Locking Cruise Control Electric Mirrors Electric Roof Electric Windows Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Front, Side, Rear Airbags Full Electric Pack Full Service History Keyless Entry Keyless Go Leather Interior M - Sports Package Metallic Paint Multi Function Steering Wheel Remote Locking Six Speed Gearbox Sports Suspension Touch Start Traction Control Upgraded Alloys

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308319
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    28/08/2017
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    56000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.997
  • Engine Model
    Z4 SDRIVE 2.0 18I M SPORT ROADSTER
Email Dealer >>

Unit 'C', Huxley Close, Newnham Industrial Estate, Plympton, Plymouth.
Plymouth, PL7 4JN, Devon
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed