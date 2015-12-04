BMW Z4 Z4 ROADSTER

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: Z4 ROADSTER Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 33696 Engine Size: 2494 Ext Color: Silver

Cloth Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Air Conditioning Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows CD Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Privacy Glass Front Fog Lights Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Steering Column - Adjustable Remote Boot Release Fuel Computer Leather Steering Wheel Pollen Filter Solid Paint

  • Ad ID
    410200
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    33696 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2494
  • Engine Model
    2494
£5,995

Hailsham BMW
BN273UA
United Kingdom

