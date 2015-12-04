loading Loading please wait....
BMW Z4 SE Roadster

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: SE Roadster Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 87903 Engine Size: 2171 Ext Color: Blue

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Colour Coded Body, Stereo, Radio, CD Player, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Brake Assist, Heated Seats, Head Restraints, Metallic Paintwork, Front Fog Lamps, 2x Car Keys, UK Supplied, UK Specification, Alloy wheels

  • Ad ID
    413891
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    87903 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2171
  • Engine Model
    2171
£3,750

Car Sales Rotherfield
Crowborough, TN63LY, East Sussex
United Kingdom

