BMW Z4 sDrive20i Roadster N20 2.0i M Sport

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: sDrive20i Roadster N20 2.0i M Sport Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 10 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Black
19" alloys, Heated steering wheel, Heated leather seats, BMW advanced loudspeaker system, Comfort Pack, BMW Navigation pack, Xenon headlights, Bluetooth and USB, DAB digital radio
Harry Fairbairn BMW (Irvine)
KA128BZ,
United Kingdom
