BMW Z4 sDrive20i Roadster N20 2.0i M Sport

£29,498
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: Z4 Trim: sDrive20i Roadster N20 2.0i M Sport Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 10 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

19" alloys, Heated steering wheel, Heated leather seats, BMW advanced loudspeaker system, Comfort Pack, BMW Navigation pack, Xenon headlights, Bluetooth and USB, DAB digital radio

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315964
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    10 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Harry Fairbairn BMW (Irvine)
KA128BZ,
United Kingdom

