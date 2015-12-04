car description

About this BMW Z4 ROADSTER The BMW Z4 is a range of two-seat roadster and coupe models which have been produced since 2002. It is the third model in the BMW Z Series and the successor to the Z3. The first generation (E85/E86) was produced with either a soft top convertible roof, or as a fixed roof coupe. The Z4 has been powered by a range of inline-4 and straight 6 petrol engines. For the first generation (E85/E86), all of the engines were naturally aspirated. The example is powered by the 2.5 litre, straight 6 engine which produces 189bhp. The previous owner of this car has had it for over 12 years and has kept it in concours condition along with all the MOT and service receipt present. The car also features: Heated Seats, Electric Roof, ABS, Alloy Wheels, CD Player, Climate Control, Electric Mirrors, Height Adjusting Drivers Seat, Fixed Rollover Bars. Amazing sports car for reasonable value.