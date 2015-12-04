loading Loading please wait....
BMW Z4

car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Comms Pack, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Colour Coded Interior, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Brake Assist, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Electric retractable hard top, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Rear Spoiler, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, Push Button Start, CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Stereo, 19'' Alloys, Full main dealer service history An absolutely stunning one owner example finished in a gorgeous colour combination with a full BMW Main Dealer service history from new. It has an incredible specification and extremely low mileage. This beautiful car looks absolutely like new and is fantastic value at this price, don't miss out... Arriving in stock 15.12.2017.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418212
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Mileage
    18537 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1997
£16,995

61-65 Rounceval Street
Chipping Sodbury, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom

