Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Colour Coded Body, Stereo, Radio, CD Player, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Brake Assist, Heated Seats, Head Restraints, Metallic Paintwork, Front Fog Lamps, 2x Car Keys, UK Supplied, UK Specification, Alloy wheels, Full service history
Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Colour Coded Body, Stereo, Radio, CD Player, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Brake Assist, Heated Seats, Head Restraints, Metallic Paintwork, Front Fog Lamps, 2x Car Keys, UK Supplied, UK Specification, Alloy wheels, Full service history
North Street
Crowborough, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Dec 4, 2015
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016