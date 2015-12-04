loading Loading please wait....
BMW Z4

Bluetooth, Climate Control, Full Leather, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Sports Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Metallic Paintwork, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Radio Just arrived in stock, this cherished Z4 is possibly the best example available.Photos and further information will follow.Please call if you would like to view.

  • Ad ID
    411736
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Mileage
    29024 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2996
£14,490

Richmond Hill Farm
Oxford, Oxfordshire
United Kingdom

