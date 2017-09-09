loading Loading please wait....
BMW Z4

£21,995
car description

Climate Control, Xenon Headlamps, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Full Leather, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Sports Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Trip Computer, Traction Control, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, CD Player, Stereo, 2 keys with this car, Alloy wheels, Full service history In beautiful condition throughout, this rare and stunning car comes with full service history, has just been serviced and will have a new MOT upon sale. We offer full dealer facilities which includes low rate flexible finance with Santander. Please call for further details, to arrange to view or to discuss finance options.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317478
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Mileage
    45000 mi
  • Owners
    6
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3246
Unit 13 West Yoke Farm
Sevenoaks, Kent
United Kingdom

