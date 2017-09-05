Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Power Steering, Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, ABS, Air Bag, Front Fog Lamps, Remote Central Locking, Metallic Paintwork, Power Hood, Heated Seats 96K,SEVICE HISTORY,FINISHED IN DARK METALLIC BLUE,FITTED WITH FULL LEATHER,HEATED SEATS,ELECTRIC POWER HOOD,REMOTE LOCKING,ELECTRIC WINDOWS/MIRRORS,CD RADIO,ALLOY WHEELS
Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Power Steering, Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, ABS, Air Bag, Front Fog Lamps, Remote Central Locking, Metallic Paintwork, Power Hood, Heated Seats
Water Lane
Surrey
United Kingdom
Launched in 2003, the BMW Z4 roadster was the long-awaited replacement f...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...