BMW Z4

£4,980
Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Power Steering, Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, ABS, Air Bag, Front Fog Lamps, Remote Central Locking, Metallic Paintwork, Power Hood, Heated Seats 96K,SEVICE HISTORY,FINISHED IN DARK METALLIC BLUE,FITTED WITH FULL LEATHER,HEATED SEATS,ELECTRIC POWER HOOD,REMOTE LOCKING,ELECTRIC WINDOWS/MIRRORS,CD RADIO,ALLOY WHEELS

  • Ad ID
    310470
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > Z4
  • Mileage
    96000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Engine Size
    2497
Water Lane
Surrey
United Kingdom

