Variant name:Roadster Sport ,Derivative:Sport ,Variant: 2.5i Sport 2dr Auto BMW Z4 2.5i Sport 2dr Auto
Electric Power steering with Servotronic, On board computer, Service interval indicator, Tyre puncture warning system, Auxiliary point for auxiliary devices, BMW Business radio, CD player with MP3 decoder, Aspheric/tinted exterior door mirrors, Black headlight housing, Body colour bumpers, Body colour electric adjustable door mirrors, Brake force display, Chrome kidney grille with black vertical slats, Electric front/rear windows with one touch/anti pinch, Front fog lights/heated windscreen washer jets/heated door mirrors, Fully automatic soft top, Heated glass rear screen, Twin exhaust pipes, Aluminium door sill finishers with BMW designation, Auto air con/auto air recirculation, Boot light, Courtesy lights, Floor mats, Front head restraints, Interior night lighting, Leather gear knob/gaiter, Leather handbrake, Lockable/illuminated glovebox, M leather steering wheel, M Sports seats, Multi function for steering wheel, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors, Smokers pack, ABS, Driver/Passenger airbags (Impact dependent), DSC+, Front side airbags, Pyrotechnically pre-tensioned front seatbelts, Seat belt force limiter, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Alarm, Immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, M sports suspension, Run flat tyres
Whitebirk Drive,Blackburn,
BB1 3HT,
United Kingdom
Launched in 2003, the BMW Z4 roadster was the long-awaited replacement f...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...